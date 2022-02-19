LENEXA, KS (KCTV) --- Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Interstate 35 and 87th Street in Johnson County.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. and involved two vehicles.
According to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with a suspected serious injury.
Three others involved in the wreck reportedly had minor injuries. One of them, a four-year-old, was not in a car seat when the vehicle crashed.
Interstate 35 northbound was closed at 87th Street as crews worked the scene. It has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.