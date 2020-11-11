KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An all-veteran team of skydivers dropped from a plane onto the lawn of the World War I Museum and Monument Wednesday morning to start the organization’s Veterans Day events.
Professionals jumped in tandem with other veterans of all ages. They represent six major wars and conflicts including Sept. 11, Afghanistan and Iraq War, Persian Gulf, Cold War Vietnam War, Korean War and World War II.
WWII veteran Thomas DeCarol, 94, said he did not hesitate when asked to make the jump.
“I like the challenge. I want to prove to myself I can do it. I know I can do it because they have people taking care of us to do this jump,” he said.
The group included people ages 28 to 96. DeCarol said this event demonstrates how servicemen continue to care for one another through their lives.
“Veterans helping veterans. There are no truer words spoken. If you ask a veteran for help, they’ll do it for you,” DeCarol said.
The Veteran’s Day “Legacy Jump” is to raise awareness for the Bird’s Eye View Project. It collects funds for veterans and first-responder causes.
The project was founded by former Navy SEAL Ryan “Birdman” Parrott. He will BASE jump from the top of the Liberty Memorial Tower in honor of prisoners of war.
“When do you get to see the last 100 years of service all in one room, especially in one airplane?” Parrott said.
Parrott represented the WWI veterans by completing his jump in a WWI style uniform.
The WWI Museum and Memorial hosts several other Veterans Day events. At 10 a.m. there is a public Veterans Day ceremony with speakers Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. The Kansas City Symphony will give a special performance on the Southeast lawn of the memorial at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.