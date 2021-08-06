KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A homicide investigation has now been launched after human remains were found back in March.
Kansas City police were called on March 3 to the area of 34th Street and Roanoke Road on a report of possible human remains in a wooded area. A death investigation was initiated at that time. Detectives and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.
Authorities say an extensive examination of the remains was completed over the last several months which revealed suspicious injuries to the victim.
Investigators are still working to identify the victim who is believed to be an adult male.
Detectives are asking if you have any information, please contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
