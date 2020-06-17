KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Complaints of a foul odor in a northeastern Kansas City apartment complex led officers to discover the decomposing body of a woman in one of the units, police said.
Officers found the woman's body around 4 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment building near Independence and Colorado avenues on the southern edge of the South Indian Mound neighborhood, police said in a written statement.
Neighbors reported that there had been a foul odor there for several days, investigators said.
Police have not released the name of the woman. Her death is being treated as suspicious, police said.
