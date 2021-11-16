INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- FosterAdopt Connect provides Thanksgiving dinners to about 200 families with foster or adopted children. But this year, their Thanksgiving meal drive is in jeopardy.
They have the stuffing, pumpkin pie, and the trimmings — they just don’t have enough turkeys. They found out at the last minute their supplier was not able to provide all the birds they needed and they’re about 70 short.
“Everyone's just like, ‘Well, it's just a turkey’ but one of the biggest issues that we see is that a lot of our kids in care don't get the normalized experiences that we've all had,” said Liz Ross, Director of Philanthropy at FosterAdopt Connect.
FosterAdopt Connect helps families fulfill some basic needs like supplemental groceries and clothing.
Missouri has the one of the lowest reimbursements to foster families. So, fostering children can be a financial hardship. Ross says the help the organization provides keeps kids in safe, loving homes.
“We want to make sure that they get the memories that we have,” said Ross. “They get the turkey dinners and the pumpkin pie. And that's why this is so important. It seems small but it's in the grand picture, it's much bigger.”
If you can help, turkeys can be dropped off at the organization’s headquarters in Independence at 18600 E. 37th Terrace S.
Monetary donations can be made at www.fosteradopt.org.
