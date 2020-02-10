TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Fort Riley soldier has pleaded guilty after posting instructions for making explosive devices on social media in September of 2019 while he was a member of the U.S. Army.

24-year-old Jarrett William Smith pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Smith joined the Army in June of 2017 and served as an infantry soldier and was trained in combat and tactical operations. He was then transferred to Fort Riley on July 8, 2019.

According to officials, the FBI received information that Smith gave out guidance to others on how to construct improvised explosive devices. He spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.

In September of 2019, Smith sent one person, who was working undercover for the FBI, instructions for how to make an explosive device and instructions for creating, “improvised napalm.”

Smith is set to be sentenced on May 18, 2020 and could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.