KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The story about the Missouri pastor suggesting women maintain their looks to keep husbands from straying is getting attention from across the country.

Including from Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ ex-wife, Dr. Sheena Greitens. She is now a professor in Texas and, although she has never commented publicly on her husband’s affair that eventually led to his resignation, she did have something to say about the Missouri pastor.

Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark is now on leave from the First General Baptist Church in Malden, Missouri. But during a recent sermon, Clark urged women to keep up their appearance by not gaining weight, wearing makeup, dressing nicely and appearing “less butch.”

Today, Sheena Greitens tweeted a response:

Sheena Greitens’ response came on the day her ex-husband returned to the political spotlight. Eric Greitens is on the short list of those who could run for U.S Senate, now that Roy Blunt has announced he won’t run for re-election.

You can see Dr. Greitens took care to crop out her former husband and her children. Her tweet got hundreds of likes and dozens of retweets.