OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A former Shawnee Mission School District teacher has pleaded guilty to kicking a kindergartener.

KCTV5's investigative team brought you several reports when this happened. It was all caught on camera in the library at Bluejacket Flint Elementary School in Shawnee.

The girl who was attacked was 5 years old at the time. The video shows the child on the ground, grabbed and then kicked by her teacher.

The teacher's name is Crystal Smith. KCTV5 dug up court documents showing she has been granted probation.