KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, a rare honor reserved for people who have performed distinguished service to the country.
The 1996 Republican presidential candidate is the first Kansan to receive this honor since President Dwight Eisenhower in 1969. Thursday morning at the Capitol, some high-profile public officials will be honoring Dole, including President Joe Biden, who shared some words about Dole on Wednesday while visiting Kansas City.
"We didn't agree on everything, but I always admired and respected him and his willingness to work with anyone, any party when it mattered most," Biden said during his speech Wednesday at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. "And our nation owes Bob Dole a debt of gratitude for the remarkable service and a life well lived."
In several decades of public service, Dole was a Kansan, World War II veteran, lawyer, state representative, U.S. senator and presidential nominee.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer announced the honor, saying Dole was a leading advocate for service members, veterans and military families, and inspired millions with his leadership on behalf of Americans with disabilities.
The honor of lying in state at the Capitol has only been granted to 35 others, and is part of a series of events happening this week to honor Dole.
