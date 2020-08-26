JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A former security guard has been found guilty of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting outside the Yum Yum Bar and Grill on Kansas City’s Eastside.
A Jackson County judge found 24-year-old Markell Pinkins guilty of second-degree murder. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 20.
Pinkins was a security guard working at the Yum Yum Bar and Grill, located near 24th and Hardesty, when he and other guards responded to an incident involving the victim in a nearby vehicle.
Pinkins told police at the scene that he fired at the victim three times after the victim revved the car’s engine, but video surveillance of the incident didn’t show the car moving aggressively toward the security guards.
The victim was identified as Kevin Thomas.
