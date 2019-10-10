ROELAND PARK, KS (AP) -- A former Roeland Park mayor has become the third Republican to kick off a campaign to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids.
The Kansas City Star reports that Adrienne Foster announced her campaign this week for the GOP nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.
Foster served one term as the mayor of Roeland Park, a community of about 6,800, before becoming executive director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission under Republican Govs. Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
During her tenure with the commission, she faced calls for her resignation over comments she made in support of then-candidate Donald Trump.
Also running in the Republican primary are former National Down Syndrome Society CEO Sarah Hart Weir and Amanda Adkins, a Cerner Corp. executive with political ties to Brownback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.