KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Brian Smith, the former owner of Rockstar Burgers restaurant in the West Bottoms, is among 18 defendants who have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million, a released said Wednesday.

Brian "Rockstar" Smith and 17 others have been federally indicted in a $1.7 million drug-trafficking conspiracy. Smith and others are in federal custody. More from @USAO_WDMO: https://t.co/ZevzxQMTdZ — kcpolice (@kcpolice) October 7, 2020

“Brian Douglas Smith, 42, Kamel Mahgub Elburki, 32, Ashley Brooke Clevenger, 38, Rachel Gale Simpson, 37, Daniel Jessie Ruiz, 36, Matthew John Fabulae, 31, and Ian Lee Cook, 27, all of Kansas City, Mo.; Cory Matthew Jobe, 28, of Independence, Mo.; Mary Ruth Craft, 42, of Gladstone, Mo.; Tayler Charles Jones, 26, of Liberty, Mo.; Ashley Anne Fries, 23, of Riverside, Mo.; Justin Ren’e Ramirez, 24, of Bolivar, Mo.; James Russell Schroeder, 47, of Marshfield, Mo.; Michael Paul Lambert, 43, of Hartville, Mo.; Seth Alan Turbyfill, 31, of Chillicothe, Mo; Amy Leann Nieman, 49, of Moorseville, Mo.; and Richard Dean Saettone II, 39, and Megan Elizabeth (Lawson) Jackson, 27, addresses unknown, were charged in a 25-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 30, 2020,” the release said.

The indictment was made available to the public Wednesday after the arrests and initial court appearances of several of the defendants, including Smith.

Smith was arrested on December 6, 2019 and charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action amid several disturbing allegations of an assault on a former girlfriend.

The just department said that this superseding indictment replaces the original indictment returned on Dec. 12, 2019 and includes eight additional defendants and additional charges.

“The federal indictment alleges that all 18 defendants participated in a conspiracy from January 1, 2017, to September 30, 2020, to distribute more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin. All of the defendants are also charged in a money-laundering conspiracy involving the proceeds of the drug-trafficking conspiracy,” the release continued.

Elburki, Jones, Simpson, Jobe, Ramirez, Ruiz, Fabulae, Saettone, Craft, Schroeder, Lambert, and Jackson are all charged together in one count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one kilogram or more of heroin to distribute in addition to the drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, the release said.

In connection with their drug-trafficking crimes, Smith, Elburki, Jones, Jobe, Ramirez, Ruiz, Fries, Fabulae, Saettone, Craft, Turbyfill, and Nieman are each also charged with illegally possessing firearms.

Because Elburkie, Jones, Jobe, Fries, Fabulae, Saettone, Craft, Turbyfill, and Nieman are felons, they are each also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ramirez, Ruiz, and Fabulae are each also charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of firearms and ammunition.

“The federal indictment also contains forfeiture allegations, which would require the defendants to forfeit to the government all property derived from the proceeds of the drug-trafficking conspiracy, including a money judgment of $1,745,000. This sum, in aggregate, was received in exchange for, or is traceable thereto, the unlawful distribution of more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, based on an average street price of $250 per ounce, and the unlawful distribution of more than 10 kilograms of heroin, based on an average street price of $1,200 an ounce,” the release continued.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt, the justice department said. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Rhoades and was investigated by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.