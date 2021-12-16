KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was only two months ago when brothers Tim and Dallas Gutschenritter made the difficult decision to shutter the Riot Room, the music club they owned for the past decade.
Thursday, the building that once housed the storied music venue was surrounded by dangerous buildings crews after a fire truck and SUV plowed into the brick. Three people died.
“It's just it's gut wrenching,” said Dallas Gutschenritter.
He was stunned and saddened by the loss of life, as well as struck by how much worse it could have been if they were still in business.
“To think that if it had been a couple months ago, I would have been in that room,” Gutschenritter said.
He and his brother grew up playing music in the storied space that was The Hurricane before they turned it into The Riot Room a decade ago. They closed in October, in part because of pandemic-related financial strain.
A Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. would have been showtime.
“Where everything went through would have been right where the stage and area where people would be watching the show would have taken place. And yeah, I think a lot of people could have been hurt or killed,” reflected Gutschenritter.
Zeke Vest, who works in Westport, saw the building collapse brick by brick just as firefighters were climbing out of the pumper truck wedged into the building.
“It seemed like it came down in pieces. Like, it was a whole bunch of rubble. Like, bricks just falling down. It was like cinder blocks just falling off. But, like, one after another,” said Vest.
Police say the pumper truck was north on Broadway running its lights and sirens when it passed through a red light, colliding with an SUV heading west.
The force pushed both vehicles into the building. It killed a man and woman in the SUV, and a woman pedestrian caught in the path.
“It's extremely sad and, you know, our hearts go out to the people who were, who died,” said Gutschenritter.
It’s an upsetting course of events that Gutschenritter is sure would have been much worse if the pandemic had not pushed him out of business.
“Judging by what I’ve seen, most of those people wouldn’t have lived to tell the tale of the evening. And, it would have been a lot of people,” he said.
Police have not yet released the identities of the people killed.
