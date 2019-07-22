JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The former president of the Raytown School Board, who stepped down in May, faces a criminal charge of stealing Raytown School District funds while she was on the school board, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.
52-year-old Kristie L. Collins faces the Class D felony of Stealing.
According to court records, while Collins was president of the Raytown School Board, she used a district purchasing card, issued to her by the Raytown School District, to make fraudulent purchases.
The school board commissioned an audit commissioned by an accounting firm after questions were raised by the school district's finance office regarding transactions submitted by Collins.
The district purchasing policy states that under no circumstances can the cards be used for unauthorized or personal purchases. An accounting firm documented more than $4,300 in fraudulent purchases, a release said.
In May 2019, Collins was informed of the investigation and the next day, Collins resigned.
The Raytown School District posted a statement on their website last week in response to the resignation of Collins.
“On May 21, 2019, Dr. Kristie Collins resigned from the Board of Education, citing personal reasons. The Board of Education is currently reviewing Dr. Collins's use of the district purchasing card. The matter is still under review and is being conducted according to district policy and state law.”
A Raytown School District spokesperson said, “On Monday, the Board of Education appointed Mr. Alonzo Burton to fill the vacancy. Mr. Burton will serve until the April 2020 school board election. Also during the meeting, Board Member Mr. Rick Moore was elected to serve as president for the 2019-2020 school year.”
