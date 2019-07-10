PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An officer with the Parkville Police Department who recently resigned is facing two criminal charges from events that occurred over the weekend, according to court documents.
The record shows that 39-year-old Scott Hacker of Platte City has been charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and class A unlawful use of a weapon, both misdemeanors.
The probable cause statement in the case states that Platte County deputies responded to a report of shots fired just after 10 p.m. on July 6. A woman had called dispatchers saying Hacker had shot a weapon into the air and that he had been drinking.
When the deputies arrived on the scene at a residence, they met Hacker at the front door and noted that his eyes were bloodshot and his breath smelled of alcohol. The deputies found the woman who called 911 inside the residence, and they said she looked like she had been crying and was shaking.
The report stated Hacker told the deputies he had not touched a gun that day and only had drank a few beers. He also said he had confronted neighbors about them shooting off fireworks that had ended up in Hacker’s lawn but that he did not threaten them.
When the deputies talked to the woman at the home, though, they said she contradicted many of Hacker’s statements, claiming he had been drinking beer since noon that day. She also said she saw him walk down to a storage room where Hacker kept firearms and then heard him open a case in which he kept a rifle and leave the house.
The woman claimed she went on a deck of the home and a short time late heard a loud boom beneath her. She said she then confronted Hacker about shooting the gun, at which point he became upset. That was when she said she called 911.
The woman told deputies Hacker then started to harass her, saying she could cost him his job. When she tried to walk away, the woman claimed Hacker choked her, throwing her to a couch multiple times and causing her to hit her head on a basket.
Deputies say security video in the home backed up the woman’s claims.
Hacker, who had been with the Parkville Police Department for around a year, resigned from his job on Monday, the department’s chief told KCTV5 News.
