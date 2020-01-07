PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The former owner of Rockstar Burgers was back in court Tuesday morning.
Brian Smith faces charges in Platte County for second-degree domestic assault for allegedly pistol-whipping a former girlfriend.
Kansas City police raided the building where Smith worked.
Court documents revealed police were searching for computers and cameras in connection with a rape investigation.
In the meantime, Rockstar Burgers has been shut down.
On Tuesday, Smith was trying to get his bond reduced, but the judge refused to hear the motion because the victim was not present.
Smith is back in court next week.
