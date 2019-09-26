KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The former owner of a popular Mexican restaurant in Kansas City who was accused of raping two women has agreed to a plea deal.
Arturo Cabral, the former owner of El Patron, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of felonious restraint and another felony count of attempted felonious restraint. He was originally charged with raping two women.
One of the women told police that Cabral drugged and raped her in 2015. The other woman said she was assaulted in 2016 while at a get-together at a Cabral's house. She said her last memory was of talking to Cabral and his girlfriend. She said her next memory was of being assaulted.
As part of the plea, he'll serve 10 years in prison, with credit for time served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.