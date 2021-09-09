JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On Wednesday, a 59-year-old man was found guilty of stalking one of his students while he was a teacher at an elementary school in Olathe.
James Loganbill, from Lenexa, had been charged with first-degree reckless stalking and was arrested back on June 12, 2020.
Court documents state that the principal of an elementary school in Olathe was contacted by a mother in March of 2020 who said she’d overheard her daughter and friends talking about a fourth grade teacher who was looking “at girls’ butts and taking pictures of them.”
That teacher was James Loganbill and one classmate stated that he was taking pictures of one girl in particular.
That one girl was a student in Loganbill’s class from Aug. 2019 through March 2020.
Her mother said she became aware of what was going on when she picked up her daughter from school on March 10, 2020 and the girl was teary eyed. The girl then told her mother that two of her friends had informed her that Loganbill was staring at her during recess, then took out his phone and took pictures of her.
When detectives interviewed Loganbill, he told them that he had taken pictures and videos of the girl that were of her backside. He told detectives she “routinely wore black tights and looked attractive.” He said he knew what he did was “dumb, just dumb.”
When the authorities looked at Loganbill’s phone and tablet, they found 210 pictures and 31 videos of the girl. They were focused on her backside, mostly her buttocks.
In some of those videos, according to court documents, Loganbill was clearly following her with the camera.
Loganbill is set to be sentenced on Nov. 3, 2021.
