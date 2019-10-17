191017_Justin-Adrian_in-court.png

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A former Shawnee City Council member and Olathe high school teacher has been found guilty.

Justin Adrian was accused of sexually assaulting a male student inside an Olathe school. The student said Adrian used social media apps to connect and message him.

The student was 18, but it is illegal in Kansas for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student.

Last fall he resigned from the Shawnee City Council in the same week he was placed on administrative leave from his teaching position at Olathe East.

Adrian entered a plea of no contest Thursday to charges of aggravated battery and misdemeanor sexual battery of a student.

He's set to be sentenced in January.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.