OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A former Shawnee City Council member and Olathe high school teacher has been found guilty.

Justin Adrian was accused of sexually assaulting a male student inside an Olathe school. The student said Adrian used social media apps to connect and message him.

The student was 18, but it is illegal in Kansas for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student.

Last fall he resigned from the Shawnee City Council in the same week he was placed on administrative leave from his teaching position at Olathe East.

Adrian entered a plea of no contest Thursday to charges of aggravated battery and misdemeanor sexual battery of a student.

He's set to be sentenced in January.