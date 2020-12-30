ODESSA, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is breaking new information about a former Odessa high school teacher and football coach. He's accused of sexual misconduct with two former female Odessa students.
The new charges were filed on December 18. They include attempted possession of child porn, attempting to furnish a minor, and sexual misconduct.
These new charges, filed in Lafayette County, follow a 2019 assault charge in Liberty Municipal court. The assault charge is tied to a separate school district.
The probable cause statement explains Miles Hochard is accused of sending one of his former students a nude photo and trying to get her to do the same in return.
The two girls at the center of this case are 16 and 17 years old. The Odessa high school principal contacted police in September after the girls came forward.
In the probable cause statement the 16-year-old girl told police she sent Hochard, her former Social Studies teacher, a picture on snap chat. The picture showed her making a peace sign and sticking out her tongue out. She says Hochard then replied saying "you don't know how to use that thing" and went on to ask "what her mouth did."
The student says Hochard then sent her a graphic picture of his penis and asked her for a picture in return. She says she refused.
In November 2020 police confronted Hochard about the nude picture and graphic text messages.
According to the report, Hochard told police he deleted the girls from social media because "the conversations were going places that I did not want them to."
The officer said it appeared Hochard was "nervous" and "trying to conceal the truth.” Hochard told the officer if he did send a picture of his penis, "it was an accident."
The report says eventually, though, Hochard suggested he did in fact send the picture. He said quote "mhmmm hmm" in an affirmative manner to police when asked about it again. When police asked Hochard if he asked the 16 year old for a picture in return, Hochard said "maybe, maybe I might have."
The second girl accusing Hochard, who is 17-years-old, also spoke with police. This girl says she messaged Hochard first and then he started to say "weird things."
According to the report those things included “going down on her” or performing oral sex, asking if she was a "virgin”, and saying "if they did anything he would crush her." The student says miles also attempted to come over to her house during quarantine.
The timing of this exchange dates back to February 2020, which is just days after Hochard lost his job at Odessa High School, and when Hochard last appeared on KCTV5 news.
In January 2020 Hochard was charged with assault in Liberty Municipal court and went before a judge. It was for a 2019 incident at Liberty North high school, where he used to teach and coach.
A student says coach Hochard choked, pushed, and shoved him to the ground in a training room.
“He just got really upset out of nowhere…he put his hand right here and pushed me off the chair. I'm not a small person, I'm 6 foot 250. He put some force into it,” the student told KCTV5 in 2019.
The family then filed the assault charge. “I was very upset I was like how can a coach do this?”, the boy’s father said.
In July 2019 Hochard resigned from Liberty North. By August the Odessa School District offered him a new job, and he accepted.
“Do you think he should be coaching anymore?”, KCTV5 asked the boy’s father in 2019. “No, no I do not,” he responded.
Odessa never would tell KCTV5 whether they were aware of the assault incident when they offered him a job.
But, after our original report, Odessa told KCTV5 they were reviewing the new information. Once Hochard reached a plea deal in this assault case this past January, Odessa Schools let him go.
We reached out to the attorney representing Hochard in this new case. He told KCTV5, “Mr. Hochard has pled not guilty to the charges. We will make any additional statements about the case in court.”
Hochard is due back in court on February 3. KCTV5 will let you know what happens.
