KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A former Northland high school football coach has been indicted and charged in a new statutory rape case out of Clay County, after pleading guilty earlier this week to eight sex crimes associated with his time as a coach.
Joshua D. Hood, 44, is charged with felony statutory rape of a person under the age of 14, in a situation that reaches back to January 2010, according to Missouri public court records.
Hood had pleaded guilty earlier this week to five counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree child molestation. Hood received a five-year suspended sentence and probation. He could serve up to four years in prison if he violates that probation, court records show.
Hood also surrendered his teaching certificate.
Hood was a high school football coach in Holden, MO, in 2003-2004, he allegedly had multiple sexual encounters with a high school student under the age of 17; as a result, multiple sex crimes were filed by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. More recently, he has been a high school coach in the Park Hill School District.
According to court records, in April 2020, the Missouri Highway Patrol opened an investigation into allegations from a victim that she had been the victim of sexual offenses at a variety of locations in Jackson County, MO, in 2003 and 2004. She identified the offender as Hood. The victim told Missouri Highway Patrol investigators that Hood had engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts when she was less than 17 years old, in the fall of 2003 and the spring of 2004. The defendant was then a teacher and a coach at Holden High School and about 26 or 27 years old.
