KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Northland high school football coach Josh Hood pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new count of statutory rape.
He was indicted by a Clay County grand jury less than a week ago. He already pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes in Jackson County. He'll serve five years of probation.
Hood's next court date on the Clay County charge will be next month.
A former Northland high school coach has pleaded guilty to eight felony counts for sex with a former high school student in Holden, Missouri.
