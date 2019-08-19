GARDNER, MO (KCTV) -- Most people don’t take much notice of something they see discarded on the side of the road, but a Gardner man did and stopped to do the right thing.
Driving down Interstate-35, Mike Cruchelow caught something colorful in the middle of the interstate.
“It was getting run over by six or seven cars. I saw that it was the flag,” Cruchelow said.
Cruchelow pulled over to pick it up.
“The stripes were torn; the stars were ripped,” Cruchelow said.
As a former Navy man, Cruchelow said he couldn't just leave it.
“It means a lot to a lot of people, means a lot to me,” Cruchelow said.
He wanted to take it home to dispose of it properly, but a little further down the road he saw something else.
“I come across a convoy of soldiers. I saw my brothers and sisters and I asked if they would fold it for me,” Cruchelow said. “For it to touch military hands meant so much to me.”
Then at home, he and his son disposed of it according to etiquette.
“I teared up a little bit,” Cruchelow said. “I wanted it to finally have some respect.”
Cruchelow doesn’t know the military members who folded the flag, but he wants to thank them for their help.
