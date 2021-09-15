KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, a former Blue Springs High School paraprofessional was sentenced for producing and distributing child pornography.
Steven B. Allen, a 46-year-old from Independence, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison without parole. He was also sentenced to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.
The court has ordered Allen to pay $5,000 to each of the 11 victims who have petitioned for restitution from everyone who received pictures of their sexual abuse, or $3,000 if Allen can pay within 30 days of this sentencing.
Allen has been in custody since Nov. 25, 2019.
On May 4 of this year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography over the internet.
At the time the offenses happened, he was a paraprofessional teacher at Blue Springs High School.
Allen admitted that he used two minor victims to produce the child pornography and distributed the pictures to people over the internet.
Allen also admitted that he'd been sharing child pornography over the internet every couple of days for the past five to six years.
Allen began talking with an undercover officer in the UK via the internet in June of 2019. That officer claimed to be the father of a 10-year-old girl. Allen sent the undercover officer numerous pictures of the minor victims. He also "discussed participating in and fantasizing about sexually abusing the undercover officer’s daughter."
On Oct. 6, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Allen's residence. Numerous devices were seized. They contained more than "9,200 images and 89 videos of child pornography, including more than 800 images of infants and toddlers being sexually assaulted, 65 images of violent sexual acts, and two images of bestiality."
Additionally, "Allen also produced a number of images and videos of prepubescent girls using a waterproof camera at a community swimming pool."
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.
