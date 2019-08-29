KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, the former Linn County Attorney was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for stealing $75,000 worth of electronics and equipment that belonged to the county.
In addition, the defendant was ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution and a fine totaling $11,000.
John Sutherland, a 69-year-old from Mound City, served as county attorney for approximately 20 years before leaving the job in January 2017.
He has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of lying to federal investigators.
The crimes took place from sometime prior to January 2009 until Sutherland left office.
“The defendant abused the public trust,” McAllister said. “He used his elected position as county attorney to steal more than $75,000 from the Linn County taxpayers who had placed their trust in him as the county’s top law enforcement official. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were approximately 9,750 people in Linn County in 2018. The median household income was $46,576. That means the defendant stole property worth far more than most Linn County residents earn in a year.”
According to the government’s sentencing memo, Sutherland had the county pay for seven cell phones that were not used to conduct county business.
In his plea, Sutherland admitted that on Feb. 6 of this year FBI agents found 13 items stolen from Linn County when they searched his office at the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. At the time, Sutherland was working as an Assistant District Attorney. One of the items was a stolen Apple laptop computer.
When FBI agents interviewed him, he denied any wrongdoing and made other false statements. For instance, he claimed that a 64 GB Apple TV the county purchased for about $220 had been destroyed. FBI agents found the device intact at his residence.
In his plea agreement, Sutherland agreed to surrender his license to practice law.
