KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - KCTV5 News has global perspective on the coronavirus and it comes from former KCTV5 News employees who now live overseas. Former Executive Producer of Investigations Amanda Palumbo now lives in Germany and former Investigative Reporter Emily Sinovic now lives in South Korea.
“The kind of the mentality here is hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, and that’s why we are seeing shelves empty now,” Palumbo said.
Palumbo now lives in Germany with her husband who serves in the military.
“On the surface, everyone seems to be really calm, but if you look a little bit closer, you can see little things like hand sanitizer and hand soaps are all gone. Also, oddly enough, toilet paper is in high demand,” Palumbo said.
Palumbo describes a calm prepared Germany.
“The mask issue is not as big here as it is in the states. I think people have an understanding here the mask will not do anything for you,” Palumbo said.
It’s a bit different for Emily Sinovic, who is also a military wife, but her husband is stationed in South Korea. Sinovic now works as a teacher teaching English to kids.
“So everybody has a mask in Korea, everybody does,” Sinovic said. “I would never wear a mask if I didn’t have to because I couldn’t breathe with it. It was so hot. I felt like I was incubating all the diseases with it in my musty little mask, it was so humid and awful.”
Sinovic shared the alerts which set off her phone. Of course, she can’t read them as they are in Korean, which is a bit nerve wracking for her.
Overall, she describes South Korea as very prepared. There’s now drive thru coronavirus testing as the county has been dealing with it since January.
“I’m not scared at all about getting sick, my frustration or my fear is more concerned about the limitations on day to day life, travel and my ability to leave an apartment or get outside or buy groceries. Something like that, it’s just been this kind of out of control world wind of things changing day to day, one more restriction,” Sinovic said.
On Tuesday, Sinovic faced yet another restriction, and it happened here in the United States. She flew home to be with her family in Kansas City.
As she was going to come to the KCTV5 News station for this interview, KCTV5 News’ parent company, like a lot of companies, now have safety restrictions in place.
Employees are being asked to stay home if they or a family member have traveled overseas in places like South Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.