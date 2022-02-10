LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Leavenworth County Attorney's office, a former volleyball coach has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Levinson Gibson, a 27-year-old from Smithville, entered his guilty plea in Leavenworth County District today.
The county attorney's office and KCTV5's previous reporting state that Gibson was a coach for Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.
The county attorney's office states that Gibson solicited pictures of a 15-year-old girl through Snapchat. She was a volleyball player.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation interviewed Gibson on July 21 of last year. He admitted to asking for and receiving pictures of the girl.
Gibson is set to be sentenced on March 30.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, "Situations like this show how hard it is for any parent to keep their kids away from dangers. Social media opens up more access for predators to our children. The best parents can do is keep open lines of communication with them, have access to their phones, computers, social media, etc., and assure the children know parents do have that access and are paying attention. A parent’s job is toughest on the planet."
