NORTON, KS (KCTV) -- A former Kansas City, Kansas school resource officer has been sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes and rape.
According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 32-year-old Mark Scheetz was sentenced for two Jessica’s Law counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14 years of age and two counts of rape.
District Judge Preston Pratt sentenced Scheetz to life in prison. He will be not be eligible for parole for a minimum of 50 years.
He was also sentenced to 32 months in prison for sexual exploitation of a child and six months in prison for intimidating a witness.
A jury convicted Scheetz of all these counts back in April.
The crimes took place between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County, Kansas.
KCTV5 News reported in March of 2019 that "Scheetz was employed for about a year as a resource officer at F.L. Schlagle High School with the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department. Before his employment at Schlagle, Scheetz was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016-2018."
The case was investigated by: The Norton Police Department, the Norton County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, the Bonner Springs Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
