KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has hired a longtime Kansas City Police Department sergeant for a new investigative job that will examine for the prosecutor’s office incidents of police use-of-force and alleged wrongful criminal convictions.
Tony Sanders, who served 28 years in KCPD, began his new duties as a prosecutor’s office investigator this week.
“I’m extremely thrilled to have an investigator on board who is so uniquely qualified,” Baker said. “This work will be crucial to rebuilding the community’s trust in law enforcement.”
In his time at KCPD, Sanders served in a variety of investigative elements, including hostage negotiation, media relations and administrative capacities. Sanders worked extensively with city, state and national groups, citizens and the media to build networks, disseminate information and promote goodwill between KCPD and the community.
Sanders was well known for a time as KCPD’s media spokesman. He also is a founding member and past president of the Kansas City Police Historical Society.
“I look forward to the opportunity to continue my long-standing career in serving this Community,” Sanders said.
In June 2020, after protests occurred in Kansas City following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office created a webpage to accept allegations and evidence of police misconduct. Numerous submissions created a need, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said, to add an investigator who could also assist in reviews of alleged wrongful convictions.
