KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A former Kansas City police officer who crashed into a vehicle outside the Truman Sports Complex before the October 18, 2018, Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday night game, killing one passenger in the car and injuring two others, has pleaded guilty to four felony counts, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.

35-year-old Terrell E. Watkins pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and the misdemeanor count of careless and imprudent driving. Baker said Watkins will be sentenced on July 7.

According to court records, on October 21, 2018, just after 4 p.m., just a few hours before the Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, a Kansas City police officer driving a blue Kansas City police Ford van struck the rear of a red Mitsubishi Lancer caught up in traffic congestion outside the Truman Sports Complex at the Stadium Drive exit off of Interstate 435.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the police van was 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were injured in the crash.

Watkins was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police the blue police van was observed traveling at a high rate of speed north on I-435, just north of Bannister Road.

Records revealed the defendant was employed off-duty as security for the Chiefs and was due to report at 4 p.m. Data from the police van’s Airbag Control Module showed the van was traveling 76 MPH less than a second prior to impact with the victim’s vehicle.

Watkins’ phone records revealed his phone was actively in use in the moments immediately preceding his report of the crash to police dispatch.

According to Baker, the defendant is no longer employed by the Kansas City Police Department.