Roy Williams

LAWRENCE,KS/CHAPEL HILL,NC (KCTV) -- Former University of Kansas men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring from his head coaching job at North Carolina, the school announced Thursday morning.

Williams, 70, has been the head coach at the University of North Carolina since 2003. He brought three NCAA Tournament titles to the school, along with five Final Four appearances.

Before that, he coached Kansas from 1988 to 2003, amassing four Final Four appearances. Williams' Kansas teams won three Big 12 Tournaments and four Big 12 regular season conference titles.

Williams has been the AP Coach of the Year twice, in 1992 and 2006.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.