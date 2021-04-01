LAWRENCE,KS/CHAPEL HILL,NC (KCTV) -- Former University of Kansas men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring from his head coaching job at North Carolina, the school announced Thursday morning.
After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement. Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game.Release 🔗: https://t.co/l6y5tRjB2I pic.twitter.com/FzTUmbx3v1— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 1, 2021
Williams, 70, has been the head coach at the University of North Carolina since 2003. He brought three NCAA Tournament titles to the school, along with five Final Four appearances.
Before that, he coached Kansas from 1988 to 2003, amassing four Final Four appearances. Williams' Kansas teams won three Big 12 Tournaments and four Big 12 regular season conference titles.
Williams has been the AP Coach of the Year twice, in 1992 and 2006.
