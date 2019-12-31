SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV/AP) -- A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of one of the Legislature's most conservative members.
Mike Thompson, who spent nearly 40 years in broadcasting, much of it as a well-known figure on KCTV5 and WDAF, announced Monday that he is seeking the District 10 seat being vacated in mid-January by Republican Mary Pilcher-Cook. She announced Friday that she is resigning.
Thompson, of Shawnee, said he plans to seek the appointment to fill the remainder of Pilcher-Cook's term and then run in the primary for a chance at a full four years in November 2020, The Kansas City Star reports.
In his campaign announcement, Thompson described himself as a "pro-life, committed conservative, who will uphold the core Republican principles of limited government, individual liberty, free enterprise and traditional values."
Earlier this year, two other candidates - Republican state Rep. Tom Cox and Shawnee City Councilwoman Lindsey Constance, a Democrat - said they are running for the seat.
