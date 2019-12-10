KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man in New Orleans and accused of being a serial rapist now faces multiple felony charges in Jackson County for sexual assaults that happened 15 years ago.
The county prosecutor’s office said in a release Tuesday that 35-year-old Daniel Meridy faces three counts of kidnapping, nine counts of armed criminal action and four counts of forcible rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.
The attacks took place in 2004, and prosecutors had filed charges in the case in 2007 naming the defendant as “John Doe” since he had only been identified by DNA.
When authorities took Meridy into custody in New Orleans, a DNA test matched the profile from the 2007 case.
Court records showed the 2004 assaults occurred in the areas of 38th and Troost, Armour and Troost and the 3900 block of Flora. Prosecutors said victims in those cases were contacted and informed of the developments.
Meridy is still in custody in New Orleans while authorities there and in Kansas City are discussing the next step in both sets of cases facing him.
