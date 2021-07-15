Generic: KCPD Badge (Kansas City Police Department)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A former Kansas City patrol officer was sentenced to five years probation  for two counts of possession of child pornography.

Vincent Spilker, 30, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to the charges. He must now register as a sex offender, enter and complete sex offender treatment, be subjected to internet monitoring, and cannot have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18. 

If he violates probation, he would face 10 years in prison. 

According to court records, an investigation was initiated by the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task force after a tip came to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

An email used by Spilker was linked to multiple images of nude girls. A search warrant also obtained several other images and videos, some depicting children as young as 3. 

The state had originally asked for 10 years behind bars. Spilker's attorney asked for probation.

Spilker was a patrol officer with KCPD at the time he reposted and views these images. 

