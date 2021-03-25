JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, a Jackson County judge sentenced a former sheriff’s deputy to 180 days in jail “as shock time” for shooting a woman in the back while the deputy was trying to arrest her.

Former deputy Lauren N. Michael, 31, was also sentenced to six years in prison. However, the judge suspended the execution of that sentence and placed her on four years of probation.

Next week, Lauren Michael will report to the Andrews County Jail and she will be responsible for all costs.

According to a press release about the sentencing from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker's Office, the shooting happened in Aug. 8, 2019. The 25-year-old woman shot had been seen riding a scooter down Main Street.

In January of this year, Michael pleaded guilty to first-degree assault (a class B felony).

As part of a plea agreement, the state of Missouri agreed not to seek that she be sentenced to no more than six years in prison. That agreement stated that, at a minimum, the judge could impose 120 days of shock time in jail.

On Thursday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office advocated for the judge to sentence Michael to six years in prison. "She aimed and fired repeatedly," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dion Sankar stated, "and then you lied to cover up your act."

Sankar told the judge the prison sentence would show the community that no one is above being held accountable for their actions. "We are here today to ask for equal justice,” Sankar said.

According to court records filed Thursday, Michael was working traffic in the Westport area with other deputies on Aug. 8, 2019. They saw two people on a Bird scooter going south on Main Street in the northbound lanes. One deputy then ordered the driver to stop, but they kept going.

The deputies activated their emergency lights and caught up with the two people on the scooter near 37th and Main. A deputy took the driver into custody and tried to detain the 25-year-old woman, but she ran south and a deputy pursued her on foot.

That deputy described the woman to other units, but told his sergeant that the only charge he had on her was failure to obey a lawful order because she ran away from him.

Deputy Michael continued to canvas the area in search of the woman. Michael found her sitting on some steps in the 4000 block of Oak Street.

According to the dash camera, the woman stood up and walked toward the deputy. They then moved out of view of the camera until Michael is seen trying to detain her. The deputy grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground. A drink the woman is holding spills on the deputy. The video then only shows the woman's legs and a small portion of Michael's left side. Then, the video shows the woman's legs twitch and she suddenly gets up and runs away.

Seconds later, smoke is seen blowing into the video frame, presumably the result of Michael discharging of her weapon. Michael told dispatch that shots were fired and she had been tased.

According to additional court records, Michael stated that the woman resisted her attempts to put her in handcuffs. She said nothing she had done was stopping the woman she feared the woman would take her gun and use it against her. So, she said she drew her weapon and fired three to four shots.

The woman said that Michael took her to the ground and then tased her. She said reacted to being tased by pushing the Taser away and getting up and running. While she was running, she was shot in the back.

Crime scene personnel from the Kansas City Police Department found five spent .40 caliber casings and Michael's Taser. Analysis of the Taser revealed that both of its cartridges were deployed within three seconds, which did not support Michael's statement that, after she tased the woman, the woman fought her for the Taser then used it on the deputy. ‘

Crime scene personnel also identified damage from a bullet to a vehicle some distance away from where the woman struggled with Michael. The damaged vehicle was in the direction that the woman ran from Michael.

After sentencing Michael on Thursday, the Jackson County judge heard from the mother of Donald Sneed, who was shot and killed by Michael in May 2017. She expressed her anger.

