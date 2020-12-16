JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A former high school coach in Holden, MO is accused of multiple sexual encounters with a high school student under the age of 17.
Joshua Hood was charged with five counts of statutory sodomy, attempted statutory rape in the second-degree, child molestation and second-degree rape.
An investigation was launched by the Missouri Highway Patrol in April 2020, court documents state.
A victim alleges told authorities the alleged incidents occurred at various locations in Jackson County in 2003 and 2004.
"The victim told Missouri Highway Patrol investigators that Hood had engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts when she was less than 17 in the fall of 2013 and the spring of 2004," a news release from the prosecutor's office states.
Hood was a coach at Holden High School. He was more recently a high school coach at Park Hill.
