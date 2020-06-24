JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A former Harrisonville High School teacher has been charged with several felony counts for sexual activity with a high school student.

Joseph F. Dahman faces five counts of sexual contact with a student. Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.

According to court records filed Tuesday, a school resource office received a report in August 2017 of inappropriate contact between a student, then 15, and Dahman, who was then a high school teacher.

During that investigation, Dahman was put on administrative leave. A few days later a second student at Harrisonville High contacted a high school counselor and reported she had had sex with Dahman during the summer.

According to records, the victim drew a diagram for police of the bedroom in Dahman’s family home where he initially touched her sexually. A short time later, after they went outside, they returned to the residence and had sex in the room.

Harrisonville detectives, along with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a warrant and searched the Dahman residence.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office was named as a special prosecutor. The prosecutor’s office recently received DNA results in the case.