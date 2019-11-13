KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The former police chief of a small Missouri town was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for violating a person’s civil rights while they were in custody.

Greg Hallgrimson was the police chief in Greenwood when the incident happened in December 2018. The indictment alleges that Hallgrimson deprived a person identified as “J.Z.” of his Constitutional right to be “free from the unreasonable use of force by a person acting in his official capacity as a law enforcement officer.”

KCTV5 News reported at the time of the incident that a man identified as 28-year-old Jonathon Zicarelli had came into the Greenwood Police Department and told officers he had drowned his 6-month-old daughter. Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to the scene and were able to rescue the child who they found floating face up in an icy pond.

According to the indictment, Hallgrimson threw J.Z. to the ground while he man was handcuffed, restrained and sitting in a chair. The indictment then claimed Hallgrimson punched J.Z. in the face even though the man was not posing a threat to police officers.

Following an investigation into the police department and this incident, city officials in Greenwood and Hallgrimson reached an agreement under which he resigned on May 29.

In a release Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Timothy A. Garrison said he respected the work of police officers but noted that “nobody is above the law.”

“Law enforcement officers serve the public every day with courage and integrity,” Garrison said. “But nobody is above the law. Any officer who abuses their authority will be held accountable for violating the Constitution they are sworn to uphold.”