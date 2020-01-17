TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Former Republican Kansas governor and plastic surgeon Jeff Colyer is about to add Chaka Khan backup singer to his resume.
Colyer is part of a student and faculty choir that will join the "Queen of Funk" on stage for a Martin Luther King Day event hosted by Georgetown University at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Kansas City Star reports.
"I get to be a backup singer for Chaka Khan. That's pretty cool," said Colyer, who was was a fellow at Georgetown's Institute of Politics and Public Service during the fall semester.
The performance will include a piece composed by Khan, who achieved success in the 1970s as a vocalist in the funk band Rufus and as a solo artist in the 1980s with her hit single "I Feel For You."
Colyer, of Overland Park, was lieutenant governor in 2018 and rose to the top job after fellow Republican Sam Brownback resigned to take an ambassadorship. He lost a close Republican primary for governor in 2018 to then-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
