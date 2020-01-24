JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A former Grandview police officer who has already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder pleaded guilty today to murdering another woman in 2010.
Jeffrey Moreland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Friday. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder charge and 10 years for the armed criminal action charge.
Those charges were filed in connection with the Oct. 29, 2010 murder of 75-year-old Nina Whitley, who was found dead in her home in south KC.
Moreland had already been sentenced in Cass County to life in prison without parole for the murder of Cara Jo Roberts in November of 2008. She was killed in her home in Harrisonville.
DNA evidence connected Moreland to both murders.
The authorities acquired that DNA after a Harrisonville woman told the authorities in the summer of 2011 that Moreland had raped her. Background on that portion of the story is available here.
