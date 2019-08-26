KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A former NFL player who spent time in the Kansas City Chiefs organization is now facing federal firearms possession charges.
Police in Independence arrested 40-year-old Saousoalii P. Siavii Jr. Saturday after a witness identified him as the driver of a stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport.
When officers approached Siavii, they said he disregarded their commands, at which point one of the officers used a Taser to subdue Siavii. The officers attempted to gain control of him on the ground, which is when they said a loaded 9mm pistol fell to the ground in from of Siavii.
One of the officers drew his weapon and put it into Siavii’s back while another officer grabbed the pistol that fell in front a Siavii and threw it away from the scene. The officers continued to contend with Siavii, who they say continued to resist. One of the officers tried to use a Taser again to bring Siavii under control, but instead Siavii pinned the officer to the ground.
A different officer was finally able to place Siavii into a neck restraint. He became unconscious long enough for officers to handcuff him, though the officers note he continued to resist after being handcuffed.
The officers discovered ammunition and drugs in Siavii’s backpack, including 5.2 grams of methamphetamine and 12.2 grams of marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.
The incident Saturday was the third time Siavii had been arrested while in possession of both guns and drugs since April of this year.
Earlier this month he was found walking away from a stolen vehicle in Sugar Creek when officer spotted him and chased after him on foot. He again resisted when the officers caught up with him and tried to take him custody. Officers found a loaded handgun underneath him after they struggled to get him into custody, as well as another handgun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the stolen vehicle.
In April, officers attempted to stop an improperly registered vehicle driven by Siavii that had been seen at a known drug house. Siavii instead led officers on a pursuit at speeds up 101 mph before the car left the road, at which point Siavii fled on foot before being captured. In that case, officers found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in the front cupholder of the car and marijuana, meth ammunition and drug paraphernalia elsewhere in the vehicle.
These three events led federal prosecutors to charge Siavii with three counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms. Prosecutors noted Siavii had also been found with drugs during a January 2019 traffic stop and resisted arrest. They said he also was arrest in April 2018 for driving under the influence and was found with a straw that contained cocaine residue.
Siavii is in federal custody and will remain so pending a detention hearing, which hasn’t been scheduled.
He played for Kansas City during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. After sitting out two seasons due to injury, the former Oregon Duck signed with Dallas but was cut before the 2008 regular season. He was resigned and played for the Cowboys in 2009 and then was picked up by Seattle for the 2010 season.
