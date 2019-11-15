KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Additional charges have been filed against a former Kansas City Chiefs player and eight co-defendants for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that operated primarily in eastern Jackson County.

Forty-one-year-old Saousoalii P. Siavii Jr., also known as “Junior,” was charged in a nine-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City Wednesday.

This superseding indictment replaces the original indictment against Siavii and includes additional charges and eight additional defendants.

The indictment was unsealed today following the arrests and initial court appearances of some of the defendants.

The indictment alleges that Siavii participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from July 11, 2018 until Nov. 13, 2019, along with:

Marion D. McCrorey, 40, also known as “Doug.”

Andrew A. Tofaeono, 35, also known as “Drew.”

Isaac M. Butler, 34.

Michelle M. Andrews, 37.

Katie M. Thompson, 25, also known as “Muneca.”

Michelle L. Morris, 25.

James J. Leach, 39.

Kristannie Casteel, 31.

All from them are from Independence except for Casteel, who is from Blue Springs.

In addition to the conspiracy, Siavii is charged with two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. This year, he allegedly possessed a Sturm Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun on Aug. 4 and a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Aug. 24.

Siavii and Andrews are also each charged with one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm. This year, Siavii allegedly possessed a Phoenix Arms .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol on April 7 and Andrews allegedly possessed a Kel-Tec .380-caliber pistol July 10.

Siavii is also charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Siavii was arrested on Aug. 24, 2019. Independence police officers responded to parking lot on U.S. 40 Highway, where a witness said he located his friend’s stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport. The witness told police he saw a man, later identified as Siavii, getting out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officers contacted Siavii, who disregarded their commands, and an officer deployed his Taser. Siavii fell to the ground. Officers tried to gain control as he began to actively resist arrest.

Siavii began pushing himself up off the ground, at which time a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol fell directly in front of him within his reach. An officer drew his gun and put it to Siavii’s back while another officer grabbed Siavii’s firearm and threw it several feet away.

Officers continued to fight with Siavii while giving him commands to stop resisting and place his hands behind his back. An officer deployed his Taser on Siavii again with little effect. Siavii was able to get on top of the officer, who was on the ground at that point. Another officer was eventually able to put Siavii in a neck restraint and render him unconscious long enough to handcuff him. Siavii continued to resist even after being handcuffed.

In addition to the Aug. 24 incident, the affidavit cites several more incidents in which Siavii was arrested while in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

In one incident, when officers responded to a report of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado that was tracked by On-Star to a motel parking lot, Siavii attempted to run away and then resisted arrest, fighting with officers.

In another incident, Siavii led officers in a vehicle pursuit that reached speeds up to 101 mph Siavii’s vehicle eventually left the road and he ran away before being located and taken into custody.