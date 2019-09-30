FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On an HBO sports show surrounded by professional athletes, California’s governor made a bold prediction.
“It’s going to initiate dozens of states to introduce similar legislation and it’s going to change college sports for the better,” California Governor, Gavin Newsom, said.
He signed a law allowing college athletes to strike endorsement deals and make money off their name and likeness.
Former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes says this is a step in the right direction. He was a star at the University of Iowa.
“There were a lot of students, a lot of kids that wore number three jersey around the state of Iowa when I was there. I never saw a bit of that money,” Hughes said.
Like all other college athletes with a full ride, Hughes wasn’t allowed to have a job.
“I couldn’t go home because I didn’t have a flight. I had to share with three or four guys to get a pizza at night. I didn’t go on dates, couldn’t go to the movies because I had no money,” Hughes said.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association issued a statement saying in part, "Changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA’s rules-making process.”
"As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA’s rules-making process. Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California.
We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.
As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide."
They say California’s law is already causing confusion. But at a news conference on Monday, The University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles didn’t seem too worried.
“It certainly will change the landscape of college football,” Miles said. “I think we'll compete very comfortably with quality of education, the kind of campus we have and the people that are here. I think we'll compete really well.”
The California law doesn’t go into effect until 2023 giving the NCAA plenty of time to respond.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas and Missouri governor's offices asking whether either state could see similar legislation in the future. We have not heard back from either governor.
