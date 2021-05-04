KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Tuesday, a former paraprofessional at Blue Springs High School pleaded guilty in federal court to producing and distributing child pornography.
Steven B. Allen, a 45-year-old from Independence, pleaded to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography over the internet.
Allen, who has been in federal custody since being arrested in November of 2019, remains detained until his sentencing hearing.
At the time of the offense, Allen worked as a paraprofessional at Blue Springs High School.
By pleading guilty, Allen admitted that he used two minor victims to produce child pornography and distributed those images – and others – to people over the internet.
Allen also admitted he had been sharing images of child pornography over the internet every couple of days for the past five to six years.
According to today’s plea agreement, Allen began communicating over the internet with an undercover officer in the U.K. in June 2019. The undercover officer purported to be the father of a 10-year-old girl. Allen sent the undercover officer numerous images of one of the minor victims. He also discussed participating in and fantasizing about sexually abusing the undercover officer’s daughter.
In October 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Allen’s residence and seized numerous devices that contained more than 9,200 images and 89 videos of child pornography. That included more than 800 images of infants and toddlers being sexually assaulted, 65 images of violent sexual acts, and two images of bestiality.
Allen also produced a number of images and videos of prepubescent girls using a waterproof camera at a community swimming pool.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Allen must pay $5,000 to each of the nine victims who have petitioned for restitution from every person who received or possessed pictures of their sexual abuse, or $3,000 if he can pay restitution within 30 days of his sentencing.
Allen is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole.
The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress.
