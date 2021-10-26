KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team will soon have a home of their own. Once the stadium is complete, the team will no longer share a stadium with Sporting KC or the Kansas City Monarchs.
The estimated $70-million privately funded KC NWSL stadium is expected to be built on the east end of the riverfront.
“Kansas City was born right here at the river,” President & CEO Port KC Jon Stephens said.
The long-neglected riverfront went through tough times.
“We then turned our back on this very river,” Stephens said. “For decades, we ignored it and it became a literal dumping ground.”
Former Kansas City Mayor Sly James says the area needed revitalization.
“We recognized that when you have a riverfront adjacent to your downtown, if you don't develop it, you're missing a huge opportunity,” James said.
Construction is currently underway to add apartments near the Berkley Riverfront. The CORE apartments are projected to open in early 2022.
In 2018, the $72-million Union Berkley Riverfront mixed use development held a grand opening. It holds more than 400 apartments. The development of the nearby Bar K created a dog park that features a restaurant and bar.
“Port KC worked for a long time to find the right developers and to get the right permits and to get all the things done necessary to lay the groundwork,” James said.
People who live and work near the riverfront welcomed Tuesday’s riverfront stadium announcement.
“Women’s soccer needs to be elevated,” fan David Mergen said. “When you have a stadium that is built for that, that is specific to them and it’s theirs and they own it, I think they are going to have better success.”
Mergen said the addition of a stadium could be an economic boon for the area.
“I don’t see any reason why this team should be the secondary tenant at any stadium,” KC NWSL Co-Founder and Co-Owner Angie Long said during Tuesday’s news conference.
The KC NWSL ownership group is signing a 50-year lease for a 7.08-acre site. The stadium will hold 11,000 seats.
“Now we've got people who live there. We'll have people who play there. We'll have people who entertain there. It will be another economic center,” James said. “Really tying the main areas of the city together from the riverfront all the way down to UMKC. It will all be connected by streetcar. So, it's a perfect synergy.”
Construction on the riverfront stadium is projected to be complete in 2024.
“I see something that will make Kansas City shine on a global stage when you are looking at soccer when you are looking at entertainment,” Kansas City, MO Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
KC NWSL will announce the team’s new name at halftime at their match on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Legends Field.
