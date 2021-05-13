KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Potentially heavy rain this weekend could pour down on several college graduation ceremonies, including UMKC’s commencement at Kauffman Stadium.
Under sunny skies Thursday, lawn games acted as a small scale year-end celebration for a group of UMKC’s academic tutors, but the big celebration is this weekend.
“I’ll be graduating on Saturday,” announced senior Adam Cardenns Sink.
Some seniors even feel a little guilty about what they’re getting after COVID-19 halted the traditional ceremony for the class before them.
“I remember some of my friends that graduated last year. I was really sad for them because they didn’t get an actual ceremony,” said senior Lydia Powers. “And now, we get to be at Royals Stadium.”
Normally, UMKC’s graduation is in their rain-proof rec center. But, COVID concerns had them hunting for an outdoor space with room to spread out this year and The Royals stepped up to the plate.
“To have a unique location like Kauffman is really cool,” said Cardenns Sink.
“It’s historic for us and we are so psyched,” said UMKC spokesman John Martellaro.
Guests will be seated in the upper deck and students in the prime seats. They will get to cross the field to the stage, he said, with their proud faces displayed on the giant Crown Vision screens.
Because it’s outdoors, however, graduates now have Mother Nature to contend with.
“It hasn’t totally sunk in,” said Powers. “I think especially since today is so nice, in my head I’m just like, 'Surely it can’t rain this weekend.'”
Martellaro said grads and guests should prepare to get wet or wait out a rain delay just like they would for any Major League Baseball game.
“They’ll put things to a halt and they’ll even roll out the tarp. They’ll have the whole crew there to do that,” Martellaro explained.
The call will be made by The Royals, not the university.
“We’ve already waited four years for this moment, so I think maybe if we have to wait a couple hours for the rain to delay, it might be inconvenient but I know I’m willing to do it just to have that moment,” said Cardenns Sink.
UMKC has split the grads into four ceremonies; two each day, with about 1,000 students at each. Martellaro said there will be ample room in the concourse if it really pours.
The best way to check the status is on the MLB app, which is where tickets were issued. Updates will also be posted on UMKC’s commencement website.
The class of 2020 will also get to walk at Kauffman. Their ceremony is on Sunday and about 1,000 will be participating.
KU and Mizzou also have ceremonies this weekend. KU’s is Sunday at Memorial Stadium, rain or shine. MU’s is Friday through Sunday and indoors at the Hearnes Center.
