KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Boulevardia 2021 has been canceled. For the second straight year, the annual festival of craft beer, food and music fell victim to the pandemic.
In a tweet, organizers say they are already working on plans for 2022.
The food, the sips, the makers and the music are what make @BLVDIA great. But your health and safety are what matter. We won’t have our pop-up party nation this June. But we’re already at work on making 2022 the BEST event yet. pic.twitter.com/7Fcu0JHkkr— Boulevardia (@Blvdia) March 16, 2021
"The food, the sips, the makers and the music are what make @BLVDIA great. But your health and safety are what matter. We won’t have our pop-up party nation this June. But we’re already at work on making 2022 the BEST event yet," they said.
