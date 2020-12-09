KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, the United States eclipsed 3,000 reported deaths linked to the virus.
The COVID Tracking Project reports that 3,054 died today from complications of the virus.
It's the single highest total since the pandemic began in March.
Over 1.8 million tests were conducted and 210,000 cases were reported.
A record 106,688 Americans are hospitalized from the virus as of Dec. 9.
