KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local artist is putting the finishing touches on a football-inspired outdoor sculpture that will be the second in the Arrowhead Art Collection.
Paul Dorrell with Leopold Gallery and Art Consulting said the piece will be added to the collection on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. and that he has been working with Sharron and Clark Hunt since 2012.
The piece is called "Third and Long" and was created by Jacob Burmood, who is from KC.
It is made from cold-cast aluminum, stands 11 feet tall, and weighs nearly 1,000 pounds. The finished piece will be put on a granite pedestal that is 4 feet tall, which has already been put in place.
"The sculpture suggests a football spiraling out of four abstracted running patterns based on plays by Otis Taylor, Tony Gonzalez, and others," according to Dorrell.
The gallery is a co-designer and will be handling the installation.
Burmwood has created other pieces for the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Dallas, as well as for the cities of Prairie Village, Lawrence, and Springfield.
