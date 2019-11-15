KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely, at a minimum, for the rest of the season and postseason.
Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck called the incident “one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field.”
Many other fans also feel the same way after seeing Garrett pummel Mason Rudolph’s unprotected head with his own helmet, which definitely tarnished the end of the Steelers-Browns game for many.
Every NFL team has fights, but some say this went too far.
The ugly scene unfolded with just a few seconds remaining in the game, which Cleveland won 21-7. Garrett pulled Rudolph down following a short pass, the two wrestled on the ground, then Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it at him, hitting the quarterback on the top of the head.
“That’s terrible,” James Swink said. “Not in my 67 years on this Earth, I haven’t seen anything like that.”
There’s no denying the sport of football is already a brutal game. However, some Chiefs fans say Garrett took it way too far.
“Oh! Not good,” said Sally Alberg, reacting to the video. “Definitely uncalled for. Should have more control than that.”
“We don’t have any place for that,” Kenny Howe said.
Even Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathiew chimed in about the encounter. “It’s uncalled for,” he said. “It really shouldn’t happen at any level of football. It’s just unnecessary, I will say.”
When emotions are running high it can happen to the best of players. Even Chiefs Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas had a meltdown on the field back in 1988. It was a situation that became so embarrassing for the team, that later former Chiefs Coach Marty Schottenheimer apologized for how the Chiefs handled the loss. He said, “It’s as great of a disappointment as I have ever had in my coaching experience.”
All the way back in 1969, number 10 Chiefs Quarterback Mike Livingston threw a punch at a Houston Oilers player.
“I think the question is how do we protect our players better, and where do we move forward, and how do we move forward when discipline’s not enough?” Alberg said.
Despite a long history of brawls on the field, Chiefs fans say this particular cringeworthy incident warrants no justification. “That’s why they have the rules and regulations in place,” Howe said. “He should be banned for life.”
Patrick Mahomes also reacted to the moment on Twitter and said, “Bro, I can’t even believe that just happened.”
A reaction shared by many during last night’s game NFL game, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.